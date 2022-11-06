Guercio & Sons looking for a buyer still

|Sam Guercio is nearing retirement after running his family's business for 61 years.
|Guercio & Sons, 250 Grant St.
Guerico & Sons, 250 Grant St., is still looking for the right people not only to buy the grocery store and wholesale business but to join the family in being a staple in the community. “Our family will still be a part of the store during the new ownership, although I will be retiring officially,” said Sam Guercio, owner of Guercio & Sons since it was established in 1961. Guercio's put the business on the market back in 2019; it has been on and off the market and is officially back on the market as of April 2022. The business cannot stay in the family due to financial reasons “We need someone with more money to keep the business running and money to buy the products to fill the store,” Guercio said. COVID-19 affected the store financially. The storefront was kept in business but wholesale suffered a 40% loss. “We started with eight shipping trucks and eventually only had four because many restaurants had to close and never reopened,” Guercio said. The Guercios want the buyer to continue providing the West Sides cultural needs, which include African, Italian and Hispanic stores and restaurants. By Grace Blackwell and Alessia Gervasi