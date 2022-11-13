Thanksgiving side dishes only at this lunch

Big Big Table, 272 Hudson St., is giving the West Side a new approach to Thanksgiving this year.
Big Big Table is providing the community with Sidesgiving, a Thanksgiving lunch without turkey from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nov. 17, giving a twist to Thanksgiving and putting all the glory on the classic Thanksgiving dinner sides. The reason for no turkey is because of the lack of freezer space in the kitchen. The cafe will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Employee Natasha Davrados recommends giving a warm meal as a gift for the upcoming holidays.
“People can purchase meal tokens for $12, the same value of a meal. Come in buy a meal token and give to anyone as a present or just someone walking on the sidewalk. These tokens have the address on it and get people informed and in the door,” Davrados said.
Big Big Table is a pay-as-you-can restaurant as a means to address hunger in the community. It runs lunch service from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. By Grace Blackwell and Alessia Gervasi