Thrift shopping on the rise on the West Side

Dakota Follis-Ziarko manager at Second
Chic, 810 Elmwood Ave., said there is a rise in consignment shopping. According
to the National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops, there are more than
25,000 resale, consignment and nonprofit resale shops in the United States. There is a
7% increase in consignment shopping in the last two years. Growth can be
expected because of the rise in shopping among various age groups.
Follis-Ziarko said that every age and gender are shopping at Second Chic. The association reports
that 62% of Generation Z and millennial consumers look for consignment and
discounted items before buying an item new. While consignment shopping and
resale shops are doing well with physical shopping, competition with online
consignment retailers is on the rise. The association writes that online
consignment such as Poshmark is changing consumer buying habits. By 2031 online
consignment shops are predicted to have around 20% share of the clothing
industry.
By Alessia Gervasi and Grace Blackwell