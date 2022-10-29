Saturday, October 29, 2022

Thrift shopping on the rise on the West Side


 Dakota Follis-Ziarko manager at Second Chic, 810 Elmwood Ave., said there is a rise in consignment shopping. According to the National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops, there are more than 25,000 resale, consignment and nonprofit  resale shops in the United States. There is a 7% increase in consignment shopping in the last two years. Growth can be expected because of the rise in shopping among various age groups. Follis-Ziarko said that every age and gender are  shopping at Second Chic. The association reports that 62% of Generation Z and millennial consumers look for consignment and discounted items before buying an item new. While consignment shopping and resale shops are doing well with physical shopping, competition with online consignment retailers is on the rise. The association writes that online consignment such as Poshmark is changing consumer buying habits. By 2031 online consignment shops are predicted to have around 20% share of the clothing industry. By Alessia Gervasi and Grace Blackwell

 

