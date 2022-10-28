Hispanic Heritage raising funds for Fiona victims

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York is raising funds after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 18.
This natural disaster resulted in approximately 34 deaths and billions of dollars of damage. To assist the survivors of the hurricane, the council set in motion the Western New York Puerto Rico Relief Fund.
The council is advocating for Puerto Ricans and working with local leaders to ensure that people on the island are getting power, Esmeralda Sierra, president of the council said.
On Oct. 4 the fund benefitted from a telethon that raised about $60,000. The proceeds were shared between residents in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian and residents in Puerto Rico.
In the past, the council has raised funds to support Hurricane Maria that struck Puerto Rico in 2017.
Sierra said that the organization's main focus currently is to help raise funds for Puerto Rico as a result of their continuous hurricane disasters.
In effort to assist Puerto Rico the council is continuing to accept donations online.
All proceeds collected will exclusively be used toward providing survivors access to clean water, electric generators, and the rebuilding of Puerto Rico. By Tanya Gamble & Danielle Graham