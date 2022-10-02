There's still time to hit farmers markets

The summer has come to an end and so will your favorite West Side farmers markets.
At the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers’ Market will be open until Nov. 29. Lisa Brocato, a farmer at Rooted Locally and a market board member, said while the majority of vendors will be closed, some will be there until Thanksgiving weekend.
The West Side Tilth Farm, 246 Normal Ave., will run until Oct. 29. Hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Providence Farm Collective, finishing its market’s first year, will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. until Oct. 15. It is located at 130 Grant St.
5 Loaves Farm can be found at the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market while supplies last.
Each of these Markets will be accepting new farmer applications for 2023 on their websites. By Grace Blackwell and Alessia Gervasi