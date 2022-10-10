PUSH’s West Side Homes project delayed to 2024

Pandemic-related delays have pushed the timeline for PUSH Buffalo’s West Side Homes project to fall 2024.
Leaders anticipated the 49-unit housing project would be complete in August 2023 when it began five years ago, PUSH Deputy Director Dawn Wells-Clyburn said.
“Right now, the construction schedule says that we will be done by 2024 with all of the sites,” she said.
The project consists of rehabilitation of two vacant buildings and the construction of 10 buildings that are designed to fit into the neighborhood fabric and have sustainable features including rooftop solar.
The sites are along Massachusetts, West, Parkdale and West Delavan avenues and Rhode Island, Hampshire, Congress and 14th streets.
“Some will roll out as early as spring of 2023,” she said, “and some will roll out, at the latest, by fall 2024.”
Applications for West Side Homes units are available on the PUSH website. By Jason Guth and Kyle Wekenmann
.