For West Side vegans, two new options

|Strong Hearts Buffalo vegan cupcakes
By Amnah Mohsin and Otisha James
Donisha Gant was amazed at the “wonderland” of vegan options she said she saw while visiting California, and she realized what was missing in her neighborhood, the West Side.
Using this as an inspiration, Gant this summer opened her own vegan grocery store, Plantae Market, 212 Grant St.
Around the same time, Strong Hearts, vegan restaurant originating in Syracuse, expanded to Buffalo with a location at 295 Niagara St.
As part of its efforts to promote healthy eating, the West Side, a community blending many different cultures, has taken a new path toward veganism, a diet consisting of plant-based foods that are not derived from animals.
Increasingly more people are turning to vegan options as veganism becomes more mainstream.
Gant offers options from as low as $2.99 to $17.99 at her vegan supermarket, which serves 100% vegan items, such as date syrup, vegan pasta, and pickled pink garlic dill pickles can all be found in her store.
Gant said she appreciated the reception the store has gotten.
“I have a lot of people who are constantly telling me thank you for putting this here, and we don't have these kinds of products here and thank you for choosing this community, ” Gant said.
Gant, on what inspired her to open Plantae Market:
https://soundcloud.com/otisha-james/donish-gant-on-path-to-veganism?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
Strong Hearts was built upon the vegan ethics of animal, earth, and human liberation and serves foods including Buffalo blue fried chicken, mac n’ cheese, and specialty milkshakes.
Rachel Laster, director of nutrition empowerment at D’Youville University, said veganism becoming the most popular diet now and can be adjusted to an individual’s tastes.
“Culturally, we are not used to eating high vegan diets, however, I think it can be modified,” Laster said.
According to Yale researchers, many low-income residents shop in small neighborhood stores that lack healthy items, so improving access to healthy foods in these neighborhoods is crucial. Plantea Market is helping to bring healthy options to the West Side.
Locals who have second-guessed the vegan lifestyle, have started adapting to the manner of healthy eating in their community. On average, Plantae Market sees about 50 customers a week.