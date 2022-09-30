Employee-owned pizza shop opens on W. Utica

|Bridget Murphy boxes a pizza for a waiting customer.
Co-owner Joey Pucciarelli checks on a
pizza in the oven.
A first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened
at 549 W. Utica St., though it’s serving up a familiar dish: pizza pies and
slices. So, what makes Extra Extra Pizza unique, then? Not only does it have a
wine bar and is cooperatively owned by Joey Pucciarelli, Bridget Murphy, and
Soon Ho Sim – it is tipless. That’s right, tips are not asked of the
customer as the ownership group decided to buck the trend of the American
restaurant business, in order to ensure its workers a steady wage. “In our
minds, the people should be the focus – we should center the experience around
the workers, because if we’re happy, then we will be able to create a better
experience (for the customer),” Murphy said. The ownership group also feels
that incentivizing its workers is key, otherwise they will have little to work
toward and have less respect for their job. That is why there is a path to co-ownership
for those who work at the restaurant for 18 months, if they so desire. “There
are milestones to hit along the way. All of us have completed Cooperation
Buffalo’s Cooperative Academy, and since we are a co-op, everyone here will
have to take that course,” Pucciarelli said.The restaurant is open on Wednesdays and
Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from noon-10 p.m. By
Jason Guth and Kyle Wekenmann
