Greenlight installing high-speed broadband

Internet service provider Greenlight Networks is expanding high speed broadband access on the West Side. Casey Henninger, market development manager, says the company is undertaking construction in the Elmwood Village to install fiber-optic wire and plans to continue this in the upper West Side throughout the year. The company is also getting involved with community organizations such as 716 Ministries and West Side Community Services to introduce and further expand its services to West Side residents. The company will be participating in various community events throughout the month including Buffalo Porchfest on May 21, Muti-Cultural Night at Buffalo Public School 30 and at Garret Club both on May 25. “We are really working on getting that brand recognition on the West Side to gain the trust and the interest of the residents there,” Henninger said. By Elijah Robinson and Thomas Tedesco