Baramee returns with Tiny Thai food truck

Tiny Thai Chef and Owner Kae Baramee
Tiny Thai, a Thai food truck, celebrated its reopening the weekend of April 30 after a failed attempt in October 2021 during the pandemic. Owner Kae Baramee, former chef of 100 Acres at Hotel Henry, said after six long months she was happy to be able to finally live out her dream. Baramee parks at Five Points, 450 Rhode Island St., on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., serving mama drunken noodles, chicken dumplings, Thai tea and other specialties.  “When I have enough money I want to open a restaurant,” Baramee said. Tiny Thai will be bouncing around Buffalo throughout the week and upcoming events will be posted on its website. By: Peyton Fletcher and Valerie Ryan

