4 farmers markets announce opening days

As the weather begins to warm up, farmers markets around the West Side are preparing for their opening day.
The first to open was the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers’ Market, at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. It opened on May 7 and will continue Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. until the end of November.
“This year we will have 40 vendors,” said Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market Association board member Lisa Brocato. “All of our products are grown or made, we don’t resell.”
Next will be the West Side Tilth Farm, 246 Normal Ave., which will open its market June 4. The market will run Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. until Oct. 29. Owner Carrie Nader said in addition to fresh produce the market will sell handmade brick oven pizzas starting opening day.
There will also be a new market on the block. After a year of preparation, market Manager Hamadi Ali said Providence Farm Collective will be bringing fresh produce from its Orchard Park farm to its West Side location, 130 Grant St. The grand opening will be June 25, and continue Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lastly, 5 Loaves Farm, 70 W. Delavan Ave., will reopen its farmstand on Friday July 1, and will run Thursday afternoons until October. 5 Loaves also will be one of the vendors at the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers’ Market for its seventh year in a row, founder Matt Kauffman said. By Natalie Gravino and Cait Malilay