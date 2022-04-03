3 groups get addiction prevention grants

West Side Community Services and two other West Side non-profit organizations have received a portion of $3.8 million from New York State to expand addiction prevention services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Side Community Services,161 Vermont St., received $25,994 to create new programs.
“We will be offering evidence-based programs for parents and their teenagers to help them build and maintain healthy relationships,” Executive Director Crystal Selk said.
Selk said that there will also be a program specifically available for teens to help guide them through life during and after high school. The new programs are currently aiming to launch by September.
Three out of the nine Western New York organizations that received the money are located on the West Side. The other two organizations that were granted a portion of the money were Western New York United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse Inc.,1195 Niagara St. which received $21,825, and Preventionfocus Inc., 69 Linwood Ave., which received $10,679.
On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she will be offering funding to organizations that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, organizations had to transition from in-person to remote services, making it difficult to reach out to individuals. The award will help create new services and support the ones already in place.
The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports will be in charge of administering the grant to each organization. By Natalie Gravino and Cait Malilay