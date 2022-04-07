Thursday, April 7, 2022

Latinas in Business gather to learn, network

Talia Rodriguez conducts a Latinas in Business meeting

 

A group of 15 women gather at La Isla restaurant, 995 Niagara St., as part of Latinas in Business, to learn about brand management and New York State’s Minority and Women Business Enterprises. Founder, Talia Rodriguez, associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, holds meetings on an ongoing basis to teach, support and provide community for these women. “They are all smart business owners who started their businesses all on their own,” Rodriguez said. Latinas in Business acts as a platform of community,
connects Hispanic entrepreneurial women and drives a dynamic Latina business culture. All business ideas are encouraged, including health care, cosmetology, and food service. Rodriguez is continuing to host workshops to attract more Latina women into business. By: Valerie Ryan and Peyton Fletcher

