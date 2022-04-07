Latinas in Business gather to learn, network

Talia Rodriguez conducts a Latinas in Business meeting
A group of 15 women gather at La Isla restaurant, 995
Niagara St., as part of Latinas in Business, to learn about brand management
and New York State’s Minority and Women Business Enterprises. Founder, Talia
Rodriguez, associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, holds
meetings on an ongoing basis to teach, support and provide community for these
women. “They are all smart business owners who started their businesses all on
their own,” Rodriguez said. Latinas in Business acts as a platform of community,
connects Hispanic entrepreneurial women and drives a dynamic Latina business culture. All business ideas are encouraged, including health care, cosmetology, and food service. Rodriguez is continuing to host workshops to attract more Latina women into business. By: Valerie Ryan and Peyton Fletcher