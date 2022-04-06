Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Niagara St. good choice for Wheelworks


Campus Wheelworks co-owner Ethan Johnson says the bicycle store’s second location has expanded its two-wheel community with a second location on the West Side. The new location, 1330 Niagara St., is celebrating its one-year anniversary amid a growing cycling environment. In 2021, New York state completed the Erie Canal Empire State Trail, a 750-mile bike trail that spans from Buffalo to Albany. Part of this trail is in front of the store itself. The new trail and a growing community of cyclists were the main reasons for choosing the store’s new location. Campus Wheelworks has also hosted and participated in various community events, including the creation of the nonprofit group, Campus Cycling Collective. The group hosts free riding groups for cyclists of all skill levels weekly in the summer months. “We like to be a participant in the community,” Johnson said. “So, we do a lot of events like group rides, which gives people in the community a place to come, safely exercise and be healthy.” By Elijah Robinson and Thomas Tedesco

