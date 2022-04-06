Campus Wheelworks co-owner Ethan
Johnson says the bicycle store’s second location has expanded its two-wheel
community with a second location on the West Side. The new location, 1330
Niagara St., is celebrating its one-year anniversary amid a growing cycling
environment. In 2021, New York state completed the Erie Canal Empire State
Trail, a 750-mile bike trail that spans from Buffalo to Albany. Part of this
trail is in front of the store itself. The new trail and a growing community of
cyclists were the main reasons for choosing the store’s new location. Campus
Wheelworks has also hosted and participated in various community events,
including the creation of the nonprofit group, Campus Cycling Collective. The
group hosts free riding groups for cyclists of all skill levels weekly in the
summer months. “We like to be a participant in the community,” Johnson said.
“So, we do a lot of events like group rides, which gives people in the
community a place to come, safely exercise and be healthy.” By Elijah Robinson and Thomas Tedesco
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Niagara St. good choice for Wheelworks
