W.S. parks remain open with restrictions

This includes parks such as Delaware Park and LaSalle parks. The parks will remain open but significant changes have been made to the parks’ operations.
All organized and large gatherings of sporting events will be closed and cancelled. This includes basketball courts, all playgrounds and soccer fields.
In addition, all scheduled events have also been postponed. This includes the Arbor Day Volunteer Tree Work scheduled for April 20.
According to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy website, all of the parks facilities and buildings will also be closed. This includes all restrooms, rental spaces and concessions.
“Feel free to visit our website that has all COVID-19 related information listed,” said Olmsted Parks Public Relations. and Events Coordinator Sarah Larkin. By Patrick Miklinski