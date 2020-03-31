Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Community Beer working with other brewers



In 2012, Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., became one of the first craft breweries in Buffalo. Now, CBW is looking to do collaborations with a number of local breweries either every month or every other month,  Head Brewer Robert Turley said. A collaboration with Pressure Drop introduced a new Double-IPA called Fat Rips and a collaboration with Big Ditch will introduce a new pale ale. CBW is also working to get closer to its roots when they were a smaller brewery. By Zachary Jones and Emily Miller 
