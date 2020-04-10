Chocolate shops make shift to online sales

West Side chocolate and candy shops are taking a hit this year as their businesses shifted to online sales only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Table Chocolates, 44 Brayton St., ordered a 15 day full shut down beginning March 15 and offered online orders only after April 2.
“Given that we originated as an online business, and are capable of staying viable through shipping alone, we are asking the local community to please not visit us until further notice,” the company announced.
“Our online sales exploded, we are experiencing online order volumes three to four times greater than any previous Easter,” Marks wrote.
Even with the influx of online orders, the future is very uncertain.
“Online sales have exploded, but most likely, retail sales will go down,” Office Manager Diane Karosik siad. “As far as the long-lasting effect, it’s anyone’s guess.” By Patrick Miklinski