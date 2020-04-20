Cherry Blossom Festival to go online May 2

The 2020 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 7th annual event was set to take place from April 29- May 3 in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park.
The festival was set to kick-off with a kimono fashion show at the Buffalo History Museum on April 29 with a focus on Japanese culture.
Lockhouse Distillery & Bar, 41 Columbia St., was set to hold the festival’s fundraiser on April 30. The fundraiser was set to include an open bar featuring cherry blossom gin cocktails and food from local Japanese restaurants.
Bites for Blossoms, a restaurant week dedicated to the festival, was set to have each restaurant incorporate a special dish that fits the theme of cherry blossoms.
The festival plans to organize a digital blooming so the public can experience the event. This online event is scheduled to start on May 2.
“Please stay tuned for information regarding Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Reimagined,” the event’s Facebook page says, “which will feature an all virtual lineup of content that will allow the community to experience Buffalo’s blossoms and a pop of springtime from the safety of your home.” By Patrick Miklinski