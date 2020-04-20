Colleges forced to cancel commencement

Colleges on the West Side have cancelled and rescheduled their spring graduation ceremonies as a public safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SUNY Buffalo State has cancelled its May 15 graduation and yet has not made further arrangements.
However, Canisius, D’Youville, and Medaille colleges are finding alternative dates
Canisius will hold its ceremony on Oct. 10 and D’Youville will hold a virtual celebration on May 17 and traditional ceremony on Sept. 25. Medaille will hold its ceremony on Nov. 30.
“I have decided that we must reschedule our spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies to a date and format yet to be determined,” SUNY Buffalo State’s President Kathrine Conway-Turner said in a letter sent out to students.
Although they are left without a ceremony, seniors have been given confirmation that they will be graduating and still receiving their diplomas.
“If you are on track to complete your degree this spring, you will graduate and go on to do amazing things in this world,” President Conway-Turner said.
As the standard procedure, students will receive their diplomas via mail once all degree requirements are met.
By Zachary Jones and Emily Miller
