Canisius among colleges shifting online

With the unexpected transition to distance learning, colleges are adapting to the change and finding new ways to assist their students.
Several colleges have faced different challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. Many schools have transitioned to distance learning due to public safety concerns, but the change has not been easy for some schools.
“Took some time to get used to and it's been very difficult to serve the students online,” said Lauren Carlin, graduate assistant for Canisius College Campus Ministry.
Although there are no longer any in-person meetings or classes, Canisius has continued to find ways to support students during this uncertain time. The college has decided to hold Masses and senior celebrations via social media.
“We are doing a lot more on social media and also having our senior retreat and Blessing of the Brains online,” Carlin said.
The senior retreat is an annual celebration where seniors can reflect on their time as undergrads and look forward to their plans for the future. Blessing of the Brains is a Mass that helps students ease their minds as they head into finals week. Both are being held online, along with this semester’s finals.
Along with providing online services, the school is still keeping up with its students. The college is sending out goodie bags to the students that attend online Masses and continues to talk to students who need help. By Emily Miller and Zachary Jones