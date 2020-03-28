Exclusive coverage of the West Side of Buffalo by student journalists at SUNY Buffalo State
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Elmwood Loses Business as Stores Close
Elmwood Avenue is experiencing a change in its retail landscape following the recent closing of multiple stores. Among the stores that have closed are Red Siren, 976 Elmwood Ave., and next-door neighbor Blue Sky Design Supply, 978 Elmwood Ave. Shoppers like Lisa Zain, a West Side native, have their favorite shops and are not surprised when stores come and go. “There are five different women boutiques, all within a couple blocks. So, if you don’t do something special, no one is going to go in or notice you,” Zain said. Gutter Pop Comics, temporarily moved from its original location at 1029 Elmwood Ave., to 986 Elmwood Ave., while it prepares to move to the former Record Theatre Building, 1786 Main St. By Dasha Hicks and Maria Lascarro
Posted by Bengal News Editor at 9:31 AM