Chocolate shops hoppin’ in Easter season

Easter is less than a week away and chocolate stores are preparing for a busy and eventful week of business. Sales increase greatly as customers are looking for their sponge candy and chocolate bunnies in the spirit of the Easter season. One of those stores is Fowler’s Chocolates, 746 Elmwood Ave. Taylor Richter is the manager of Fowler’s on Elmwood and she says that Easter is one of their busiest times of the year. Richter also attributes the store's location on Elmwood to be a reason for its success with high volume of foot traffic. By Nick Lukasik and Zach Rohde