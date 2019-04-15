Businesses deal with Allen St. disruption

Construction vehicles and rubble line Allen Street as a major $5 million renovation project is in full swing. Hamada Saleh, owner of Cafféology, 21 Allen St. said businesses in the area are working with the City of Buffalo and the architecture firm Bergmann Associates to aid in convenient navigation for residents and patrons while much of the road remains blocked off. Saleh says that while the temporary creation of extra parking spaces on North Pearl Street has actually aided in generating more business for him, he has concerns for the future of the project, as construction will move from the roads to the sidewalk. Saleh also says that business insurance for newer establishments is especially helpful in garnering lost wages due to the construction. Phase I of the construction began in early March and is on schedule to wrap up by next summer. By I’Jaz Eberhardt and Dylan Sleight