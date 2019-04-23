Ryan hosts annual Grant St. cleanup May 4

The second annual Grant Street Cleanup, hosted by Assemblyman Sean Ryan, is taking place beginning at 10 a.m., May 4 .
Volunteers are asked to meet at Ryan’s office, 65 Grant St.
Some gloves, garbage bags and brooms will be provided, but volunteers are being asked to bring their own supplies. Coffee and donuts will be available.
Joining the cleanup will be West Side and Grant Street community groups, block clubs, businesses and environmental activists.
“We are happy to partner with local community groups and organizations to make this happen once again. It's truly great to see so much enthusiasm towards cleaning up our roads and environment from the West Side community,” said Ryan’s constituent services coordinator, Nicholas Beiling.
Last year, Ryan’s office installed 48 new anti-litter street signs to enforce the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of Grant Street. The signs have been installed between the corners of Grant and Arkansas streets to Grant Street and Forest Avenue. By Kaitlyn Mayrose and Brittany Edward