Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Women in Black continue protest for peace
Three members of Buffalo’s division of the Women in Black network, from left, Valerie Niederhoffer, Sue Phibbs and Ann Marie Bowman, gather at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway to protest President Donald Trump’s threats of military intervention in Venezuela. The protesters have been affiliated with WNY Women in Black since its start. On occasion, they have been assuced of anti-patriotism and have been pelted with food and other items. The group made significant allies over time, however, including legendary folk singer Pete Seeger, who attended one of their protests in 2013, and Buffalo photographer Milton Rogoven, who frequently protested with them until his death in 2011. The group has been meeting every Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. since 2003, following the United States’ initiation of the Iraq War. Women in Black is an international network that was founded by women in Jerusalem in 1988. By I'Jaz Eberhardt and Dylan Sleight
Posted by Bengal News Editor at 6:21 PM