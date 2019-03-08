W.S. brewery prepped for new competition

Ethan Cox, president of Community Beer Works, believes hospitality and quality beer are what helps bring customers in the door. Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., is in direct competition with other breweries in Buffalo, N.Y. and on the West Side. Cox says he knows of at least five or six other breweries opening up. There are also expansion plans from current well-known breweries such as Resurgence, 1250 Niagara St., and Thin Man, 492 Elmwood Ave. Community Beer Works is one of 33 member breweries of the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association, which shows how crowded of an industry beer is. By Nick Luksik and Zach Rohde