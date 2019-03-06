Buffalo PD preps for St Pat’s Day parade

The Buffalo Police Department is preparing for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will take place on Sunday, March 17.
The police are strengthening efforts to have an increase in the number of officers on duty. Their goal will be to monitor uncontrolled alcohol consumption, particularly by minors.
“We’re keeping an eye out for underage drinking and will be enforcing laws against public intoxication,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark.
Body cameras have been a running factor within law enforcement. Last year, the police department initiated the pilot body camera program and were pleased with the results of it.
“Body cameras will help to make sure everyone is kept safe, both the parade-goers and officers on duty,” Lark said.
The parade starts at 2 p.m. and will run from Delaware Avenue, near the McKinley Monument, heading north to North Avenue.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade has been running since 1913 and is one of the largest celebrations in Buffalo. The celebration has been ranked number four on Wallethub’s Best Places to Go for St. Patrick’s Day in 2018 and ranked 14th overall for 2019. By Brittany Edward and Kaitlyn Mayrose