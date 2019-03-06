Exclusive coverage of the West Side of Buffalo by student journalists at SUNY Buffalo State
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Albright dedicates exhibit to Ralph Wilson
Ben Ingalls, 23, a Buffalo Bills fan and local art lover, is one of the first to get a look at The Albright Knox Art Gallery’s “Humble and Human” exhibition. The exhibition, which runs through May 26, is dedicated to former Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr., who passed away five years ago this month. This is another display of Wilson’s and The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s continuing philanthropy in the West Side. Last fall the foundation announced it would invest $100 million to transform the LaSalle Park, this is the largest single donation ever made to the city of Buffalo. By I'Jaz Eberhardt and Dylan Sleight
