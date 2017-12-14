'Fixing' pets prevents overpopulation

Residents that spay and neuter their pets could prevent animal overpopulation from worsening on the West Side. “It helps with population control, first and foremost,” said Dr. Mercedes Carota, associate veterinarian at the West Side Pet Clinic, 1245 Niagara St. People often bring in groups of stray cats, or cat colonies, to the clinic. “They try to trap them and spay and neuter them at low-cost clinics. Pit bulls and cats are definitely overpopulated in this area,” Carota said. Nick Maes, Helen Street resident, has personally experienced the downside of not fixing a pet. When Maes’ dog gave birth to nine puppies, six of them passed away within a week. “It would’ve saved me about $600, a lot of heartache, a lot of time if I just would’ve gotten her spayed,” Maes said. With so many animals in the area, residents should know that winter weather conditions can cause animals to seek shelter in potentially harmful locations. The Humane Society of the United States advises people to bang on their car hood before starting the engine to prevent serious injuries to hidden animals. By Alyssa Brannigan and Taylor Carruth