Print books are not a thing of the past

Bethany Ortquist works weekends at West Side Stories Used Books, which is celebrating its sixth year in business in an industry that has been challenged by the introduction of e-readers as alternatives to hard-copy books. Since its opening in 2011, the owners Joe and Jeanenne Petri had to fight an argument that e-books and e-readers will become the dominant means of reading, but by 2017 it hasn’t been the case. E-readers such as the Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble’s Nook have taken a dive in desirable markets such as young adults and college students.
According to a study in Telematics and Informatics, four-fifths of students surveyed preferred print books for both academic and pleasure reading. Another study, showed that millennials acknowledge that they read better with a print book instead of on a digital tablet.
The Petris found that their confidence in books came from taking a look at another industry that’s undergoing a resurgence. “E-readers will eventually become a bigger part of the market,” Joe Petri said. “I opened the shop six years ago and the reason I was confident in the book industry was by taking a look at the music and vinyl industry. Music and vinyl came back because there are some people that will choose fidelity over convenience.” By Edwin Viera