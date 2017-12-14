Changes to come for Jericho Road facility

Small, uncomfortable patient waiting rooms will soon be a thing of the past at Jericho Road Community Health Center, 184 Barton St., as this will be one of the spaces renovated in the facility. There will be numerous additions to the center, which will include a larger waiting room for patients and a newly renovated sanctuary. Renovations will be worked on during two different timeframes in what the center is calling phase one and phase two. During the first phase, which started in early October, the community center will update its parking lot, add a new side entrance with automatic doors and a ramp and enlarge the kitchen to accommodate 110 seats. A pharmacy will be added during the second phase beginning in mid-December. Islama Bashtik, secretary at Jericho Road Community Health Center, said patients are excited about the changes. “A few are a bit alarmed due to possible patient increases, appointments times and waiting long hours to see a doctor,” said Bashtik. “However, for the most part a lot of our patients want to be able to have access to an on-site pharmacy rather than traveling to their local Tops or Rite Aid.” Both phases are expected to be complete by the summer of 2018. By Elie Fortune and Nikita Singh