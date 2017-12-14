Rotary Rink ice-skating season opens

Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza officially started its ice skating season. The season kicked off oin early December with a Christmas tree lighting celebration, an event that featured several attractions including fireworks, pictures with Santa Clause and concession stands with food. The Rotary Rink is the only free, outdoor ice skating rink on the West Side open to the public. People have the option to bring their own skates or rent skates for $2 for children and $3 for adults. Local resident, Brittney Davis, brought her 10- year-old son Moses to the rink to get him in the holiday spirit. Despite the long lines she believed it was a great place for families to spend time together. “This is a great event for the kids but the rink is nice because it brings everyone, even adults, here to have fun and skate. I’m not the best skater but I really like it here,” said Davis. People who missed the event will still be able to skate at the rink until the season officially ends on March 18. By Tatiyana Bellamy