Allen Street decoration-less this season

Holiday decorations are adorning much of the West Side, except for one prominent street.
Holiday lights will not be hung on Allen Street this year, according to Allentown Association President Seth Amman.
“We sustained some loss when our building’s ceiling collapsed,” Amman said.
Amman is referring to the Allentown Association’s previous office building located at 14 Allen St. The building’s roof collapse brought damage to the organization’s holiday decorations that are usually hung up on Allen Street.
The association was without a home for over a year after the roof collapsed in July 2015. Finding new office space and getting the association up and running took precedence over the decorations.
“The Association bought a new building for an office, but have not gotten to replacing Christmas decorations yet,” Amman said.
Amman said that with the upcoming restructure of Allen Street and its changing face, that the association will hold off to put up decorations.
“With Allen Street being reconstructed, we thought it best to wait so everything can be better coordinated for hanging and lighting,” Amman said.
The new Allentown Association offices are located at 61 College St. Renovations to the new building are still in progress, but for at least this year, holiday decorations will have to wait in the Allentown district. By Kelly Khatib and Michael Kelly