Roller derby team, tat parlor plan market

A roller derby team from Buffalo and a West Side tattoo parlor are teaming up to bring shoppers a unique experience during the holiday season.
Sip and Shop, a holiday market and basket raffle hosted by the Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls and 125 Art Collective Tattoo Studio, from noon to 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at the studio 125 Elmwood Ave.
The market has 14 arts and crafts vendors signed up, including the webzine Qween City, selling t-shirts, the Brick Chick, selling garden stones and muralist Vinny Alejandro of Urban Inspirations who will sell art prints.
A basket raffle will be held at the event with baskets made by local businesses and the roller derby team. Half of the donations will go to the team for traveling costs and another half will go to charity.
Amy “Psyko Kupkake” Hawkins, founder and head coach for the Rollergirls and co-owner of the studio with her husband, Ted, said the event was made to promote area artists.
“We want to promote local art and encourage local people to sell their stuff,” Hawkins said. “I think that a lot of local artists don’t get that opportunity. We invited a bunch of vendors from across Buffalo and they’re welcome to bring whatever they sell.” By Jacob Fyock and Chris Prenatt