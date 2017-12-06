Local art featured in month-long exhibit

Donald J. Siuta, director of the Artist Group Gallery, is hosting an exhibit of work by members of the Western New York Artists Group at the gallery, One Linwood Ave. The exhibit, Masterworks and Artful Gifts, is scheduled to run until Dec. 29. The exhibit is just one of the activities of the artists group, which also conducts art workshops and lectures for artists and art collectors and the general public. The emphasis is on local, Siuta says. ““The WNYAG is the only art space that is strictly dedicated to local artists.” By Ashley Steele and Nazee Wright