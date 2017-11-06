Explore Buffalo gets you inside in winter

Explore Buffalo’s new season of tours will move inside through April 30, with a series showcasing the interiors of historical buildings and bus tours around the city.
The Gilded Age Series, which includes the Delaware Avenue Mansions tour, teaches individuals about the history of the homes occupied by some of Buffalo’s wealthiest residents.
“It’s a little bit of architecture, a little bit of history, a little bit of scandal,” said Michele
Siwinski, director, chairperson of the financial committee and docent for Explore Buffalo.
Explore Buffalo offers over 70 different tours throughout the year. There’s a tour available that fits everyone’s schedule.
The next season for walking tours begins in May and will feature a new tour called, The Niagara Street Industrial Heritage Tour.
“Niagara Street was a center of industry with the Beltline Railroad and the Buffalo River,” said Chuck LaChiusa, board president and founding member of Explore Buffalo.
Explore Buffalo has 100 docents and volunteers who provide historical insight as they lead a variety of tours around the city.
Tickets are priced based on Explorer Pass holders, students and general admission. The initiative of the season was the Explorer Passes, which allow people to take unlimited walking and spotlight tours, and attended unlimited discussions. By Tatiyana Bellamy and Edwin Viera