Buff State paddles back into competition

Ed Corr, center, the president of the West Side Rowing Club, is opening the doors of the club for SUNY Buffalo State. The college will be paddling its way back to rowing for the first time since 1974, under the guidance of coach Mike Cute, left. Willow Greene, Buffalo State rowing club president, has been working closely with West Side Rowing to get students on the water. She believes that Buffalo State will feel at home. “West Side fosters an awesome tight-knit community of rowers,” Greene said. “Buffalo State is an awesome tight-knit community of students so it just makes sense to me that we would put those two together.” Despite not being on the water this semester, the club has 25 committed rowers, with many others interested. The rowing club is expected to be on the water this upcoming spring. By Zachary Memmott and Khalid Terrell