Ex-pat brings tile business to the W.S.

When Leslie McManus returned to the West Side to be with family, she planned on bringing beauty to residents’ homes. “The goal was to come back to Buffalo and open a store on the West Side,” McManus said. “It was a perfect fit for Buffalo and I wanted to bring everything I learned … to Buffalo.” McManus opened Blueprint Design Studio in September in the Horsefeathers building at 346 Connecticut St. Blueprint offers a variety of designs that create artistic and unique tiles for housing. The store also provides tiles that are organic. She sells cement tiles that are a renewable resource and environment friendly. Her mother’s inspiration led her to get involved with visual arts and motivated her to make it a career. “I grew up around a mother who was extremely creative with our house and she took my opinions to heart, even at 12 years old,” McManus said. She started off her career by attending the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. From there, she took her craft to the University of Buffalo and received a degree in fine arts while also obtaining a graduate degree in interior design at the New England School of Art and Design. With two degrees under her belt and having family living in the Queen City, she decided to come back with her two daughters because she wanted them to be around her family more. By Jacob Fyock and Chris Prenatt