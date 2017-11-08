PUSH plans to open School 77 in spring

The transformation of School 77 into affordable housing, which began construction in May, is at the halfway mark.
The rehabilitation of the property at 429 Plymouth Ave. is on track for an early spring opening, Marjorie McAllister, project manager, said.
“We are 50 percent complete. We just installed the windows and floors in the building,” McAllister said.
The project is being directed by People United for Sustainable Housing Buffalo, and its housing development company, Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company Inc.
The 90-year-old building will feature income-based housing for residents 55 and older, as well as become the new home for the Ujima Theatre Company. The building will include offices for community programs, including PUSH, which will be consolidating its offices and moving into the new building upon completion.
The $15 million project is the largest PUSH has taken on in its 13 years of operation.
PUSH started the project after three years of advocating and collecting community input. Local residents decided affordable housing for senior citizens is what the neighborhood needed.
In addition to the School 77 project, PUSH is working on several other affordable housing units on the West Side. By Zachary Memmott and Khlaid Terrell