Exclusive coverage of the West Side of Buffalo by student journalists at SUNY Buffalo State
Thursday, March 16, 2017
First Fridays unite the community with art
On the first Friday of every month, Allentown’s art galleries, shops and restaurants see a spike in business. First Fridays promote the neighborhood’s eclectic venues with gallery tours and featured performances. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. people are encouraged to wonder through the different galleries and connect with the community through Buffalo’s art scene. By Dan Almasi and Andrew Kuczkowski