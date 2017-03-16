Thursday, March 16, 2017

First Fridays unite the community with art


On the first Friday of every month, Allentown’s art galleries, shops and restaurants see a spike in business. First Fridays promote the neighborhood’s eclectic venues with gallery tours and featured performances. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. people are encouraged to wonder through the different galleries and connect with the community through Buffalo’s art scene. By Dan Almasi and Andrew Kuczkowski
