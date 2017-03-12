West Side studio combines Pilates and art

Sarah Griffin-DiVincenzo is bringing her love of teaching Pilates to the West Side. She and husband, Mark DiVincenzo, recently opened Pilates Art Studio, 429 Rhode Island St. DiVincenzo offers painting, drawing and career building classes in his art studio on the third level, while Griffin-DiVncenzo holds Pilates lessons on the second floor. Griffin-DiVincenzo hopes her studio will bring awareness to the West Side about Pilates and the benefits the exercise can have physically and mentally. “A lot of people don’t even know what it is and I feel like it sort of spreads like wildfire throughout the world,” DiVencenzo said. “I’m just one of these people that can help people gain access to it and benefit from it.” She hopes she that through her classes, she can continue to teach people to be the strongest, best versions of themselves. By Tiffany Gaines and Briana Mangum