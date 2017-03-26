Bookstore helps immigrants learn English

Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St, serves the immigrant community by providing material catering to those who speak English as a second language. The store also features a foreign language section with dictionaries, grammar, and children's books in multiple languages. Originally open on Allen Street, Rust Belt Books moved to Grant Street to take advantage of the diversity of the community and to help those from foreign countries, owner Christy Mills said. Rust Belt is celebrating its two-year anniversary at this location. By Gregory Garrett Jr. and Osman Shire