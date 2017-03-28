Allentown Square opening delayed again

The opening of Allentown Square apartments has once again been postponed.
The 54-apartment complex, 295 Maryland St., is now set to open June 1. The complex was supposed to open in November, but the opening was subsequently pushed back to this month.
Richard Gonzalez, managing director of the project, said the cold weather, late arrival of building materials and a slow cleanup process at the site were some of the many factors in the delay.
Gonzalez is a partner in APL Property Group. The company owns other properties and developments in the neighborhood.
Allentown Square will feature studio, one and two bedroom floor plans. Rent will be all-inclusive and starts at $795 per month. Amenities will include off-street parking, high-speed Internet and bicycle racks.
Gonzalez hopes the complex will cater to the needs of middle-class tenants. He expects the property will attract young professionals, students and recent graduates.
“We know we’re going to have students and people that are getting their first jobs, they’re not ready to buy a house,” Gonzalez said. “They need a wonderful place to live in. A quality place, a place that you feel comfortable and proud to bring friends and family to visit and feel safe at.”
A sneak peak of the complex is scheduled to take place May 27, where fully furnished model units will be available for viewing. By Tiffany Gaines and Briana Mangum