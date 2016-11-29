Maryland St. construction project delayed

Allentown Square, located at 295 Maryland St. at West Avenue, has postponed opening its doors this month. “The problem is funding. My guys work hard but it’s a slow game when it comes to projects like these,” Robert Neagle, construction manager of Allentown Square said. “The project is going up pretty fast but the manpower isn’t there.” In order for the complex to open this month as scheduled, twice the manpower would have been needed, according to Neagle. The 54-apartment, $7 million project will now likely be ready in March 2017. By Franklin Hagler and Matt Neidhart