PUSH creates Girl Talk to build leaders

People United for Sustainable Housing, or PUSH, has implemented a new program known as Girl Talk, which focuses on creating leaders out of young women in the surrounding area.
The new program has created an opportunity for women to share their views and struggles with one another, giving them an open and safe space for their thoughts and ideas to be expressed without being judged, according to PUSH.
While this is an unusual move for PUSH, which focuses on expanding affordable housing in the Buffalo area, this new program allows the organization to build a stronger community as well.
The program meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at PUSH offices, 271 Grant St. The program is open to any young woman, free of charge.
“What makes it so unique is that these girls have their own individual stories. For example, some are in high school, some are in college, some are even mothers. They all have the drive to be someone and want better for themselves, their family and their community,” Jasmine Mosley, a Girl Talk facilitator, said.
The program also intends to mold and build young girls into positive, productive, and successful young women by equipping them with the tools to succeed in all aspects of life. The program will offer a variety of resources to allow the girls to become leaders and role models within the West Side community, and outside of the area as well, according to PUSH. By Jessica Freda and Meaghan Michel