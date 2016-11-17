‘Friends’ prepping Thanksgiving dinner

Friends of Night People, 394 Hudson St., is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving dinner. Executive Director, Joseph Heary, says the organization is planning a full Thanksgiving meal with traditional turkey and stuffing to pumpkin pie on extra large plates. Its main priority is offering a comforting meal to people in need. Additionally, Friends of Night People serves hot meals daily, provides warm clothing in the fall and winter and offers medical help year-round. All services are provided free of charge to men, women and children of all ages. By Tiera Daughtry and Vincent Nguyen