Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 26

The TreeHouse Toy Store is one of many Elmwood Village businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Co-owner Gaetana Schueckler has run the business at 793 Elmwood Ave. with her husband David for 20 years. The store offers complimentary gift wrap, asks fun trivia questions and gives free locally made caramel corn on that day, all special things the store does on that Saturday to get customers in the holiday spirit. The store continues to offer its range of playthings from the selection of $4.99 items to the unusual, difficult-to-find toys that are available year-round, Schueckler says. “We don’t want our customers to have to jump through hoops to come in on a special day or a special time to get a different price,” she said. “We try to help them pick the right toy, be the toy expert. We do the heavy lifting so they don’t have to wrack their brains trying to find the perfect toy. That’s our job.” By Anthony Callens and Benjamin Joe