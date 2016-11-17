‘Full Circle’ swings into West Side lot

Buffalo’s CEPA Art gallery teamed with director of CSL Curatorial Projects, Claire Schneider, to bring to life an interactive art piece on the West Side. The art structure, called “Full Circle,” is part of CEPA’s West Side Lots Project that takes empty lots across the West Side and transforms them into spaces for temporary art work. “Full Circle” is a swing-set, designed in a circular steel frame allowing occupants to swing towards or away from each other. It creates a personable and entertaining experience. The debut of the art piece was on Oct. 25, across from P.S. 45 International School on the corner of Auburn Avenue and Hoyt Street. It gathered dozens of community members and children together for an exciting and fun experience. By Jack T. Gerard