Print still alive at Buffalo Zine Fair

Max Weiss of Niagara Street holds up a copy of his first graphic novel, “Papa Time,” at the Buffalo Zine Fair on Nov. 12. The novel was published recently by Hypnotic Dog Press, a local independent publisher. With the rise of digital media, the event aimed to promote old-fashioned publishing, using the slogan, “Print media is not dead.” The event drew more than 25 independent publishers from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. Publishers brought their “zines,” which are self-published, non-commercial booklets or magazines made for small-scale circulation. Some publishers are self-funding their zines, others use crowd-sourcing. Buffalo Zine Fair lasted seven hours and was held at Sugar City at 1239 Niagara St. It was presented by Sugar City and West Side comic book store Gutter Pop Comics. By Dave DeLuca and Patrick Koster