Monday, October 26, 2026

Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium brings Halloween spirit to Buffalo State campus

By: Lucas Lyon



Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium director Kevin Williams speaks on “Fright Lights,” the planetarium's annual Halloween laser show inside the Science & Mathematics Complex at Buffalo State University. 

Through the use of familiar Halloween tunes and classic horror movie soundtracks, Williams says the  show captures the Halloween spirit in a variety of ways, also ensuring that it isn’t too scary for the young ones. “Come and enjoy it,” said Williams. 

The show runs every Saturday until Halloween.

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