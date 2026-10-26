Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium brings Halloween spirit to Buffalo State campus
By: Lucas Lyon
Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium director Kevin Williams speaks on “Fright Lights,” the planetarium's annual Halloween laser show inside the Science & Mathematics Complex at Buffalo State University.
Through the use of familiar Halloween tunes and classic horror movie soundtracks, Williams says the show captures the Halloween spirit in a variety of ways, also ensuring that it isn’t too scary for the young ones. “Come and enjoy it,” said Williams.
The show runs every Saturday until Halloween.